Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $97.89 and last traded at $97.89, with a volume of 301256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,701,321. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

