Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.70

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,091,000 after buying an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

