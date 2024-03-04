Mizuho Trims uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price to $7.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,572,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $8,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 890,310 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in uniQure by 527.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 831,929 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

