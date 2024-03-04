Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $1,814,400.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $495,040.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $733.57. 358,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,521. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $761.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $651.26 and a 200 day moving average of $556.29.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

