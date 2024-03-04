Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

CAF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 36,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,013. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,684,000 after purchasing an additional 538,787 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 622,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 127.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

