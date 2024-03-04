Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
CAF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 36,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,013. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
