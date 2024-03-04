Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s (MSDL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSDL. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSDL traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,997. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million.

