Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $86.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

