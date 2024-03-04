Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $298.25 on Thursday. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $301.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.45 and a 200-day moving average of $261.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total value of $2,136,994.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,916,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,233,269.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $20,709,378. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1,022.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 687,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morningstar by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after acquiring an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,798,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

