NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $7.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

