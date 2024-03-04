NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $7.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.
Several research firms have commented on NSTG. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on NanoString Technologies
Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NanoString Technologies
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.