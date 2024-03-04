National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

