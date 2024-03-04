National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$107.08.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$108.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.58.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.