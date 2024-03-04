National Bankshares Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders have purchased 33,500 shares of company stock worth $40,004 over the last quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

