NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 310.63 ($3.94).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

LON NWG opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.47. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 296.10 ($3.76). The firm has a market cap of £21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,469.39%.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,414.23). In other news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,842.97). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,414.23). 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.