Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.98

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 315,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

