Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $274,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $594,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock valued at $204,524,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

