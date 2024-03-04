Needham & Company LLC Trims Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Target Price to $10.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.93. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $114,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,483 shares of company stock valued at $948,685. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 86.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 694,124 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

