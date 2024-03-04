Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Update

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 9,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $619.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $534.84 and its 200 day moving average is $464.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $620.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

