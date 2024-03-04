Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.76

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 36272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

