New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.02. 1,526,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,202,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.
Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
