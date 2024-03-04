NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NICE Stock Up 50.2 %
NCSYF opened at $225.25 on Monday. NICE has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.15.
About NICE
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.