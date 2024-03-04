NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NICE Stock Up 50.2 %

NCSYF opened at $225.25 on Monday. NICE has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.15.

Get NICE alerts:

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.