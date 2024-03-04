Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 795,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 508.5 days.
Nitori Price Performance
Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $151.40 on Monday. Nitori has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46.
About Nitori
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nitori
- Trading Halts Explained
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.