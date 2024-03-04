Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 795,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 508.5 days.

Nitori Price Performance

Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $151.40 on Monday. Nitori has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

