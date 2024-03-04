Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 2.2 %

NAT stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $868.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,245,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after acquiring an additional 126,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,296,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,526,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.