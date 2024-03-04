Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Increased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 3.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

NOC traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.06. The stock had a trading volume of 386,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,333. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

