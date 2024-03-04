NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $4.10. NuScale Power shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 1,884,413 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NuScale Power Trading Up 9.0 %

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

The company has a market cap of $869.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

