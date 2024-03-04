NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 242,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.89. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$13.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. Corporate insiders own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

