Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Nuvve

In other Nuvve news, CEO Gregory Poilasne bought 25,000 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nuvve by 60.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvve by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nuvve by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Stock Performance

About Nuvve

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.67. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $40.80.

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.