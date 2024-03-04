NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Albar Capital Ltd’s Largest Position

Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 14.3% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $840.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $840.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

