NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $257.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $259.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

