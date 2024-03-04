Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98.48 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $98.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.37 or 0.05377079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00019623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

