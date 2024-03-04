Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 3.9 %

ODD traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $45.99. 471,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,503,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

