Ooma (OOMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Ooma had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ooma Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE OOMA opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $259.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 23,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

