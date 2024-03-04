O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,075.21. 125,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,242. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,009.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

