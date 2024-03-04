Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Insider Christopher Mills Purchases 6,500 Shares

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £74,555 ($94,564.94).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Mills acquired 12,500 shares of Oryx International Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,141 ($14.47) per share, with a total value of £142,625 ($180,904.36).

On Friday, February 16th, Christopher Mills acquired 4,500 shares of Oryx International Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) per share, with a total value of £51,750 ($65,639.27).

Oryx International Growth Stock Down 0.5 %

OIG opened at GBX 1,151.25 ($14.60) on Monday. Oryx International Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 1,020 ($12.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.34. The stock has a market cap of £161.18 million, a P/E ratio of 484.31 and a beta of 0.79.

About Oryx International Growth

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

