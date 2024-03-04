Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
