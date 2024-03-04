Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $180.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.70.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

