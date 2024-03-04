Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

PTVE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.51. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

