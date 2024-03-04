PAID Network (PAID) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $90.55 million and $944,760.91 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.32816096 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $873,879.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

