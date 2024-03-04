Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

