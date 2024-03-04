Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.69.

PKI stock opened at C$42.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.39. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

