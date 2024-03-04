Pegasystems’ (PEGA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of PEGA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.28. 201,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,658 shares in the company, valued at $24,066,520.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,066,520.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,040 shares of company stock worth $2,525,161. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

