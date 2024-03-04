Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down to $16.05

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.64. Permian Resources shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 2,789,040 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

