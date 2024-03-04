Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.