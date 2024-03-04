Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.
DOC opened at $11.23 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 541.21%.
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.
