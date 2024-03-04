Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 410,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 631.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

