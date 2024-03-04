Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Susquehanna

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $237.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

NYSE:PXD opened at $237.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.32. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,256,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,555,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

