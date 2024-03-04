Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PXD traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $235.14. 472,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.