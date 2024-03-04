Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $34.46 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $34.46 million and $209,871.97 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00059616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

