PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after acquiring an additional 547,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 305,241 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.