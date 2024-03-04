Presearch Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.54 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $15.54 million and $233,484.58 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

