ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $3,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 186,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

